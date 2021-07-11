Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IIN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

