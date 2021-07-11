Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 825 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.