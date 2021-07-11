Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $560.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

