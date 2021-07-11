Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.23 Million Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.35% of GTY Technology worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GTY Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

