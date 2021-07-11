Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

