Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,626 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

