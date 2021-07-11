Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

