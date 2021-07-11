Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 166,351 shares traded.

GENL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £438.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.22.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

