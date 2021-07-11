Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $480.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $436.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $440.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

