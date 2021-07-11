Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $60.06. Genesco shares last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

