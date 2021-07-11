Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $60.06. Genesco shares last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 299 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.