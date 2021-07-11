Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $3,977,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

