Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 121,435 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of BigCommerce worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,905 shares of company stock worth $27,637,969. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

