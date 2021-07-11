Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,887 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

