Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HFWA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

