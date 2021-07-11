Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Origin Bancorp worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $988.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

