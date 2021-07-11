Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,646 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

