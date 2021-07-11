Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,043 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $40.48 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

