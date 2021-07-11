Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.