Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 499,146 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.39% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

