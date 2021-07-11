Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $15.73 Million Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,645 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fathom by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $168,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,532.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

