Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,360 shares of company stock valued at $50,139,394 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

