Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,808 shares of company stock valued at $46,861,902. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

