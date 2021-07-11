Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 181 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

