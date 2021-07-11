Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 470 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.32% of BRP Group worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 465,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.