Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

