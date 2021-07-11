Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

