Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

