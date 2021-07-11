Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 141,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

