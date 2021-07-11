Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,393 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $55,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $75.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

