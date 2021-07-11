Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Vir Biotechnology worth $51,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,160. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

