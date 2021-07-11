Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.49 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $54,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

