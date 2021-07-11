Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of Nevro worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $151.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.99 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.