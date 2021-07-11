Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Zebra Technologies worth $52,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $547.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.