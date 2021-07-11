Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $53,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

