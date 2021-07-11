good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Up 8.4%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. 26,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 127,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

