Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.