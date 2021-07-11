Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $232,934.61 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $232,934.61 and $49,817.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.46 or 0.00617767 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

