Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Group Nine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Group Nine Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNACU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,723,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,539,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

