Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

