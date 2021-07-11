Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The Toro stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

