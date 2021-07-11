Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Yum China by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.