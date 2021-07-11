Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

