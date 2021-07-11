Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 462 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

