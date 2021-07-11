H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

