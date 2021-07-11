H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
