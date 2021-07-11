H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

