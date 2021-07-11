Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $49,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after buying an additional 109,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after buying an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

