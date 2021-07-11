Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $358,000 in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12.

