Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

