Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $258,000 Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

