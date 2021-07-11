Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $311,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

