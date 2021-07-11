Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $311,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.